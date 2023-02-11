AUSTIN, Texas (AP)DeYona Gaston and Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points apiece and reserve Taylor Jones had a double-double and No. 20 Texas beat TCU 70-50 on Saturday for the Longhorns’ seventh consecutive win.

Jones scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots and Rori Harmon scored 13 for the Longhorns (20-6, 11-2 Big 12).

Texas overcame 2-for-11 shooting from 3-point range, 6 for 12 foul shooting and 17 turnovers by shooting 31 of 67 (46.3%) from the field, and forcing TCU into 27 turnovers with the help of 11 Longhorns steals.

Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points and Lucy Ibeh and reserve Paige Bradley each scored 12 for TCU (6-18, 0-13). The Horned Frogs have lost 13 games in a row, the sixth-longest active longest losing streak in the nation.

Gaston’s basket with 5:29 left in the third quarter broke a nine-all tie and Texas led for the remainder. The Longhorns closed the quarter with a 21-14 advantage and were up 35-26 at intermission. The lead grew to 52-38 after the third before closing it out in the final stanza.

TCU will attempt to get in the Big 12 win column when it hosts Kansas St. on Feb. 18. The Longhorns travel to No. 21 Iowa St. on Monday.

—

