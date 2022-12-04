WACO, Texas (AP)Freshman guard Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds and No. 21 Baylor romped to a 79-35 victory over Houston Christian on Sunday.

Fontleroy sank 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lady Bears (6-2) and notched her first double-double. Jaden Owens added 14 points and six assists. Kendra Gillispie scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Marilyn Nzoiwu was the lone bright spot for the Huskies (3-4). She finished with 13 points and five rebounds, sinking 6 of 9 shots from the floor. Her teammates made 8 of 40 shots, including 2 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Baylor shot 45.2% in the first half and missed 9 of 11 shots from 3-point range but still took a 36-13 lead into intermission.

Owens scored nine points in the third quarter as Baylor opened up a 57-22 lead.

The Lady Bears played a fifth straight game without injured leading scorer Aijha Blackwell.

Baylor has been in the AP Top 25 for 358 straight weeks, second only to Connecticut’s 547-week run.

The Lady Bears are 4-0 all time against Houston Christian – formerly known as Houston Baptist. All four wins have come on Baylor’s home floor.

Baylor hosts UT Arlington on Wednesday.

