No. 23 Texas A&M women jump out early, rout Southern 92-32

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Jordan Nixon scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and No. 23 Texas A&M cruised to a 92-32 victory over Southern on Thursday night.

Destiny Pitts and Sahara Jones had 12 points apiece for Texas A&M (2-0). Kayla Wells added 11 points and Maliyah Johnson 10 as 13 Aggies entered the scoring column.

Nixon made a pair of 3-pointers and was 4 of 7 from the field. Her 3 from deep stretched the Aggies’ lead to 62-15 with 3:06 to play in the third quarter. Pitts scored all 12 points on four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

Pitts scored nine points in the first half as the Aggies built a 43-9 halftime lead. It was lowest scoring output by an Aggie opponent since holding Prairie View A&M to 10 points on Dec. 29, 2015.

The Aggies shot 50% (8 of 16) from long range and 56.7% (34 of 60) overall.

Aleighyah Fontenot made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead Southern in its season opener.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51