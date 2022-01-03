No. 23 Wisconsin tops No. 3 Purdue behind Davis’ 37 points

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Johnny Davis scored a career-high 37 points on Monday night to give No. 23 Wisconsin a 74-69 win over No. 3 Purdue.

The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) used a late 16-5 run to take control and win its third straight. Brad Davison added 15 points, and Davis also had 14 rebounds.

Wisconsin hadn’t beat Purdue (13-2, 1-2) on its home court since 2014.

Purdue’s Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey added 14 points. But it wasn’t enough to extend Purdue’s 13-game home winning streak or make it five straight. Purdue hadn’t lost since Dec. 9 at Rutgers.

Wisconsin held Purdue to a season-low first-half point total (24). Ivey opened the second half by scoring eight straight points to help Purdue to a 34-32 lead.

An Ivey layup made it 49-42 with 11:11 to go, and it looked like the Boilermakers would coast. Instead, the Badgers charged back and then rallied again to take a 71-63 lead with 1 minute to play.

NO. 9 ARIZONA 95, WASHINGTON 75

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) – Ben Mathurin scored 27 points, Christian Koloko added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona returned from an extended break to beat Washington.

The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) moved the ball well offensively in their first game in 16 days, shooting 55% and finishing with 28 assists on 33 made shots.

Kerr Kriisa finished with 21 points and Arizona went 12 for 25 from 3 for its best start since opening the 2015-16 season 13-1.

The Wildcats were a bit shaky at taking care of the ball for the second straight game, though, with 21 turnovers that Washington converted into 25 points and allowed them to hang around despite struggling from the perimeter.

Washington (5-6, 0-1) had played two games since Nov. 27 because of COVID-19 issues before Monday, including its own pause that led to the postponement of a Dec. 2 game at Arizona.

Terrell Brown Jr. had a nice night against his former team, scoring 28 points in the arena where he played last season. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 points, but the rest of the Huskies had a hard time finding the mark, finishing 7 for 24 from the 3-point arc.

