No. 24 UConn is glad to be back home this week for two games after playing four games in nine days, including three on the road.

The Huskies (17-7, 8-5 Big East) first will host Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7) on Wednesday night before Xavier visits Saturday.

“We’ve got two (games on campus) this week with the students back,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said Sunday after a 63-60 win over St. John’s. “It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere. … It’s going to be awesome.”

The toughest stretch of all occurred over the weekend, when the Huskies played two road games in a span of 41 hours. After losing at Xavier on Friday night, UConn had to face the Red Storm at noon Sunday.

But the Huskies survived, thanks mainly to their defense. Despite shooting 35.3 percent in the second half, UConn pieced together an extended 11-0 run over a five-minute span to turn a 55-48 deficit into a 59-55 advantage.

For the game, the Huskies shot only 36.4 percent.

“We found a way to win with our defense,” Hurley said afterward.

As for the offense, “It’s in our head a little bit with the missed layups, the missed transition chances. We had so many quality shots (Sunday). Maybe it’s a little bit of fatigue.”

Even star forward Adama Sanogo, a 51.7 percent shooter on the season, was 4 for 13. But Hurley credited him for coming up with a key block of a Dylan Addae-Wusu shot with UConn nursing a two-point lead.

“Adama had a bad game from an offensive standpoint, but then (made) the huge block,” Hurley said. “That’s a winning play.”

Sanogo, a sophomore, has averaged 15.3 points in three career games against the Pirates, from whom he flipped his commitment late in the recruiting process to attend UConn.

Seton Hall squandered a seven-point second-half lead and a chance at a Quad 1 win Saturday at Villanova, losing 73-67. But it will get another chance Wednesday to polish an already solid NCAA tournament resume.

“I’m proud of my guys. I’m not frustrated at all,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said despite the loss.

Graduate student Myles Cale, who holds the program record for most games played, took the same tack.

“We’re not trying to have a domino effect and let this affect us the whole rest of the season,” Cale said. “We’ve just got to come back to work on Monday, have a good head on our shoulders and prepare for UConn.”

The Pirates have played seven consecutive games without Bryce Aiken since he suffered a concussion, and it remains unclear when he will return. In his absence, Kadary Richmond has had to take on the primary ball-handling load.

Richmond is averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 4.1 turnovers during that span.

“Obviously, we miss (Aiken), but what are we going to do?” Willard said. “Kadary’s been playing great.”

Richmond had 16 points and five assists against the Wildcats, but missed a key 3-point attempt down the stretch and made a costly turnover.

However, he had a virtuoso performance with 27 points in Seton Hall’s 90-87 overtime win over the Huskies on Jan. 8, including 17 straight points for the Pirates during one second-half stretch and the go-ahead basket in OT.

–Field Level Media