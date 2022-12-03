COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 15 points and Bruce Thornton added 13 as No. 25 Ohio State surged in the second half for a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday.

The Red Flash trimmed a 16-point deficit to eight in the first half, with Josh Cohen getting the first points after the break. But Ohio State (6-2) went on a 13-5 run, held St. Francis (2-7) scoreless for about five minutes in the second half and at one point went up 39 points.

Roddy Gayle Jr. had 12 points, Zed Key had 11 and Sean McNeil and Felix Okpara scored 10 apiece for Ohio State, which shot 50.7% from the field.

St. Francis outshot Ohio State 55.2% to 51.6% in the opening period, but then went cold for an 8 of 30 second half.

Cohen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Cam Gregory added 15 points and Maxwell Land scored 14 for the Red Flash.

BUCKEYE LINEAGE

St. Francis guard Brendan Scanlon is the grandson of former Ohio State guard Gary Milliken, who was part of the Buckeyes’ 1960 national championship team. Both were recognized on the court pregame.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The Red Flash grabbed five offensive rebounds and cashed in for only four second-chance points. It marked their fourth of five games in which St. Francis brought in six or fewer offensive boards.

Ohio State: Sensabaugh and Thornton had a trio of 3-pointers. The Buckeyes made 13 3-pointers, their most this season, after going a season-low 23.1% Wednesday at No. 17 Duke.

UP NEXT

St. Francis: Hosts Saint Vincent on Thursday.

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers on Thursday.

