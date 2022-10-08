STILLWATER, Okla (AP)Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday.

Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).

Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2).

Jerand Bradley caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and Trey Cleveland caught nine passes for 110 yards for a Texas Tech team that was playing its fifth straight ranked opponent and already had claimed wins over Houston and Texas.

Morton completed 24 of 39 passes for 220 yards and both scores in the first half to help the Red Raiders take a 24-20 lead at the break. Tech gained 347 yards on 57 plays in the first two quarters.

NO. 2 GEORGIA 42, AUBURN 10

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and Georgia ran over listless Auburn.

Bennett’s career-long run on the first play of the fourth quarter was the biggest of the day for an offense that mostly plodded along for the first three.

The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) got two short touchdown runs by Edwards and one from Kenny McIntosh to build a 21-3 in the third quarter.

Then Bennett found a huge swath of empty green grass and managed to beat a chasing pack of Tigers to the goal line to make it 28-3 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Georgia ran its winning streak to six in the series, has not lost the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at home since 2005 and leads overall 63-56.

Robby Ashford was 13 for 38 for 168 yards while frequently scrambling to elude pressure for the Tigers (3-3, 1-2).

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 49, MICHIGAN STATE 20

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Ohio State coasted past Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown before limping off the field with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter.

The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) have lost four straight.

Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards. He became the first player in program history to throw six touchdown passes in three games, a feat he pulled off in consecutive contests against Michigan State.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 31, INDIANA 10

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Cornelius Johnson had a 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter to give Michigan the lead against Indiana in an emotional game in which a Wolverines coach was taken to a hospital.

Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time the team has achieved that feat since 1976-77. The Wolverines are 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Johnson’s big play came after assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter for an undisclosed medical issue. The emotional toll appeared to hurt the defending Big Ten champs, who went into the locker room tied at 10 with the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2).

J.J. McCarthy was 28 of 36 with 304 yards, three TDs and one interception.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 40, NO. 24 LSU 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores and Tennessee beat LSU.

The Volunteers (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) matched their best start to a season since 2016 with balance on offense, sound defense that corralled dual-threat LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, and opportunistic special teams play.

Hooker passed for 239 yards, with scoring passes of 45 and 14 yards to Jalin Hyatt. Bru McCoy caught seven passes for 140 yards. Tennessee sacked Daniels five times; defensive lineman Byron Young accounting for half of that total.

LSU dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC.

NO. 9 MISSISSIPPI 52, VANDERBILT 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns and Mississippi routed Vanderbilt for its first 6-0 start since 2014.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) won their fourth straight in the series after trailing 20-10 in the second quarter. Quinshon Judkins ran for the first of his two TDs just before halftime, then the Rebels added three more in the third quarter as part of 35 straight points.

Senior Jonathan Mingo caught nine passes for a career-high and national season-high 247 yards and two TDs, the last a short pass he caught at the line of scrimmage and took 71 yards to the end zone.

Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) lost its 23rd consecutive SEC game and 10th straight for second-year coach Clark Lea.

NO. 18 UCLA 42, NO. 11 UTAH 32

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA’s career leader in passing touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 198 yards and the Bruins beat Utah,

Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for the first time since 2005, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly’s five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.

Thompson-Robinson’s only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when a pass was picked off by Clark Phillips III and returned 80 yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1).

NO. 17 TCU 38, NO. 19 KANSAS 31

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, the last a 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, to lift TCU past Kansas.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are off to their best start since 2017.

Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards and outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half. Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an apparent injury to his right (throwing) shoulder late in the first half.

Bean was 16 of 24 for 262 yards and he became the first Kansas quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a half since Todd Reesling in 2008. Kansas is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

ARIZONA STATE 45, NO. 21 WASHINGTON 38

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns after Emory Jones was injured, Xazavian Halladay accounted for two more scores and Arizona State beat Washington for interim coach Shaun Aguano’s first victory.

The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) lost their first two games after Herm Edwards was fired Sept. 18, though played No. 6 Southern California close last week before fading late.

Bourguet adeptly led the offense after Jones was injured in the second quarter against Washington, throwing for 182 yards on 15-of-21 passing with an interception. He hit Elijhah Badger for two touchdowns, including a 2-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the Sun Devils up 45-38.

Arizona State stopped the Huskies (4-2, 1-2) on fourth-and-9 near midfield and a botched snap all but ended Washington’s final drive.

NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 40, ARKANSAS 17

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) -Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores and Mississippi State beat Arkansas.

Rogers was 31 of 48 for 395 yards and broke the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games.

Rogers connected with Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams and Jaden Walley, and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era.

Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8 of 17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

NO. 24 CINCINNATI 28, SOUTH FLORIDA 24

CINCINNATI (AP) – Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati beat South Florida.

McClelland’s 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay, helping them extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Only Clemson’s 37-game streak is longer.

The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0), who will move to the Big 12 Conference next season, have won 18 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. They haven’t lost at home since Temple beat them 35-24 on Nov. 10, 2017.

South Florida is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the AAC.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2