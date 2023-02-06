LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 9 Kansas held on after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to beat fifth-ranked Texas 88-80 on Monday night.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10, helping the Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) overcome an off night from Jalen Wilson. The league’s leading scorer battled foul trouble and was held to two points, ending his streak of 25 straight double-figure games.

The Longhorns’ Marcus Carr had a game-high 29 points and kept answering Kansas baskets down the stretch. His three-point play got the Longhorns (19-5, 8-3) within 86-80 with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Dick’s free throw with 18 seconds left helped to put the game away.

Timmy Allen finished with 18 points for the Longhorns. Sir’Jabari Rice had 12 before fouling out.

NO. 19 MIAMI 81, DUKE 59

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Norchad Omier had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller added 16 points and Miami had little trouble with Duke.

Wooga Poplar scored 14 and Isaiah Wong scored 11 for Miami (19-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Hurricanes led by as many as 26 and improved to 13-0 at home.

Ryan Young and Dereck Lively II each scored 11 points for Duke (17-7, 8-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Roach added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who were outrebounded 38-31 and committed 21 turnovers.

It was the second-biggest Miami victory margin in the series between the schools, topped only by the Hurricanes’ 90-63 rout of then-No. 1 Duke on Jan. 23, 2013.

