No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle

R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said there is ”insufficient evidence” to bring charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week. He declined to comment further.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested and jailed overnight in January. Police have said he scuffled with officers during his arrest.

Songz’s representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment on the charging decision.

Authorities accused Songz of not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Police said in a statement that other spectators at the game complained about a man who was not following COVID-19-related protocols and other code of conduct rules, including not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language.

The statement did not identify the man as Songz and did not say exactly which rules the man was breaking.

Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff’s office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn’t comply. Police said he punched one officer and put him in a headlock.

Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said Tuesday that the completed case file, including surveillance video, was sent to prosecutors. He added that ”the prosecutor makes the decision to charge or not charge a suspect.”

In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was taking the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same.

Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He earned his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with ”Back Home” last year. His other two chart-topping albums are ”Trigga” and ”Tremaine The Album.” He has also appeared in films including ”Texas Chainshaw 3D,” ”Baggage Claim” and he starred in ”Blood Brother” in 2018.

In 2017, Songz was charged with felony assault and assaulting a police officer after he became upset when he was told to end a performance in Detroit. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the stage.

Songz pleaded guilty in August 2017 to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

