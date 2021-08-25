No fans allowed for Nice’s home league game against Bordeaux

PARIS (AP)Nice’s home match with Bordeaux will be played without supporters on Saturday, following fan violence in the team’s previous league game against Marseille.

The LFP said in a statement late Wednesday that no fans will be allowed to attend the league game, which starts at 5 p.m.

The punishment comes afterlast Sunday’s heated encounter, which was abandoned with 15 minutes left after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field.

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and fell to the ground. He got back up and threw it at home fans, prompting a significant number of Nice supporters to rush the field. Blows were exchanged between players and staff members as security officials and riot police struggled to regain control.

The game was suspended for nearly 90 minutes, with Marseille then refusing to come back out to finish the game. Nice was leading 1-0.

The LFP said it will debate further sanctions at another hearing on Sept. 8, with regards to ”the behavior of Nice fans and the pitch invasion” as well as the behavior of players on the field and the outcome of the match itself.

”Before these decisions are taken the result of the match does not count,” the LFP said.

