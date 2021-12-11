Nolan leads Jacksonville over UNC Wilmington 77-48

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Kevion Nolan had 17 points as Jacksonville rolled past UNC Wilmington 77-48 on Saturday.

Jordan Davis had 12 points for the Dolphins (5-3), who won their fourth straight at home. Mike Marsh added 11 points and Tommy Bruner scored 10.

Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Seahawks (3-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51