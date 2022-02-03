FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Kevion Nolan had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Jacksonville topped North Alabama 56-50 on Thursday night.

Bryce Workman had 17 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (14-7, 6-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Gyasi Powell added six rebounds. Mike Marsh had eight rebounds.

The Lions’ 26.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Jacksonville opponent this season.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. Jacksonville scored 19 points in the first half, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 21 points in the first half for North Alabama marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Daniel Ortiz had 15 points for the Lions (9-13, 2-7). Jamari Blackmon added 10 points. Isaac Chatman had nine rebounds.

