Norfolk St. routs Morgan St. 82-62

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr., Christian Ings and Jalen Hawkins scored 18 points apiece as Norfolk State romped past Morgan State 82-62 on Monday night.

Bryant Jr. made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

Kris Bankston had eight rebounds for Norfolk State (14-4, 5-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (6-10, 1-3). Chad Venning added 10 points. De’Torrion Ware had seven rebounds.

