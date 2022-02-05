SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Miles Norris had a career-high 32 points as UC Santa Barbara routed UC San Diego 84-48 on Saturday.

Norris shot 13 for 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Josh Pierre-Louis had 12 points, seven assists and five steals for UC Santa Barbara (9-9, 2-5 Big West Conference). Robinson Idehen added 11 points. Ajay Mitchell had 10 points.

Bryce Pope had 10 points for the Tritons (10-12, 4-7). Toni Rocak added five assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

The Gauchos leveled the season series against the Tritons. UC San Diego defeated UC Santa Barbara 85-83 on Dec. 30.

