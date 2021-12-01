North Alabama beats Mississippi Valley St. 72-58

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Payton Youngblood posted 13 points as North Alabama topped Mississippi Valley State 72-58 on Wednesday night.

Pape Momar Cisse had 12 points for North Alabama (4-3). Jamari Blackmon added 10 points. Daniel Ortiz had seven rebounds.

Caleb Hunter had 15 points for the Delta Devils (0-5). Robert Carpenter added 14 points. Kadar Waller had 13 points.

