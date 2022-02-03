JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Carter Hendricksen had a career-high 27 points as North Florida snapped its 13-game road losing streak, topping Jacksonville State 88-76 on Thursday night. Jose Placer added 25 points for the Ospreys.

Jarius Hicklen had 11 points for North Florida (6-17, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Brandon Huffman had 19 points for the Gamecocks (15-7, 8-1), whose 10-game winning streak was snapped. Darian Adams added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Finch had 16 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com