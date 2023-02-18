BOSTON (AP)Jahmyl Telfort scored 28 points and Northeastern defeated William & Mary 69-57 on Saturday.

Jared Turner added 10 points for the Huskies (10-17, 6-10 Colonial Athletic Association).

Ben Wight scored 15 points and Anders Nelson and Matteus Case had 10 each for the Tribe (5-11, 10-19).

Northeastern built a 20-point halftime lead.

