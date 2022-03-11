BOISE, Idaho (AP)Matt Johnson II had 24 points as Northern Colorado held off Eastern Washington 68-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for the third-seeded Bears (19-14). Dru Kuxhausen added 14 points, while Kur Jongkuch snared 11 rebounds.

Steele Venters had 22 points for the sixth-seeded Eagles (18-15). Rylan Bergersen added 14 points. Linton Acliese III pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds. EWU hit four straight free throws to get within a point, but Venters missed a jumper on the game’s final shot.

Northern Colorado advances to play No. 7 seed Portland State in the semifinals on Friday.

