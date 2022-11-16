HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky beat Cincinnati 64-51 on Wednesday night.

Warrick added three blocks for the Norse (2-1). Sam Vinson scored 15 points and added four steals. Chris Brandon recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Viktor Lakhin led the way for the Bearcats (3-1) with nine points and nine rebounds. David Dejulius added nine points for Cincinnati. In addition, Jeremiah Davenport had eight points and two steals.

Warrick scored 14 points in the first half and Northern Kentucky went into halftime trailing 40-36. Warrick led Northern Kentucky with eight points in the second half as his team outscored Cincinnati by 17 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.