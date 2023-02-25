ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP)Sam Vinson’s 19 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Oakland 78-69 on Saturday.

Vinson added five rebounds for the Norse (19-12, 14-6 Horizon League). Marques Warrick added 14 points. Trey Robinson scored 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 11-9) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 27 points and four steals. Oakland also got 14 points from Trey Townsend. Keaton Hervey finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

