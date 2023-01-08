PHILADELPHIA (AP)Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and helped a furious 12-0 run to start the second half as No. 1 Purdue rallied to defeat Penn State 76-63 before a sold-out crowd at the Palestra on Sunday night.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points while Braden Smith added 15 to help the Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall and post back-to-back road conference wins after Monday’s home loss to Rutgers knocked Purdue from the ranks of the undefeated.

Despite Jalen Pickett’s 26 points, Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) fell to 0-13 lifetime when facing the top-ranked team in the nation.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 72, CINCINNATI 59

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Houston extended its winning streak to seven.

Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II knocked down his first four shots – all from 3-point range – to keep the Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) within striking distance but didn’t score again the rest of the way.

Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points for the Cougars (16-1, 4-0).

Mika Adams-Woods led the Bearcats with 19. Viktor Lakhin added 16.

NORTHWESTERN 84, NO. 15 INDIANA 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern earned its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games. The Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) have lost four of six.

Buie made 10 of 18 shots. Chase Audige had 19 points and eight assists for the Wildcats. Robbie Beran and Ty Berry each added 13 points.

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino led the Hoosiers with a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including five 3s. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, a career-high 24 rebounds and eight assists.

MARYLAND 80, No. 24 OHIO STATE 73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run en route to beating Ohio State.

The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a solid defensive effort. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) missed its first seven field-goal attempts of the second half in the game’s decisive stretch.

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 22 points and Justice Sueing added 21, but they were the only Ohio State players in double figures. Maryland had five, even with Young handling so much of the scoring.

