Norwich City-Arsenal Preview

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta understands that his side must kickstart their season with a win, at the fourth time of asking, in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Norwich City.

Arsenal, who are winless and goalless in their first three games, face a surprise bottom-of-the-table clash with Norwich and Arteta could be in the firing line if he fails to win once more.

Another unwanted record looms for the hosts if they are to go goalless on Saturday but they can take faith from the fact they are unbeaten in their last seven against the Canaries.

And Arteta appreciates with pressure building, his team are in dire need of a result against the newly-promoted side.

“It’s always a must game at Arsenal,” Arteta said. “The pressure is always there to be as high as possible in the league table.

“We need our first win and we’re playing in front of our fans after that disappointing start. It’s down to us to show everything that we have performance-wise and hopefully, that becomes the result we want at the end.

“We have a completely different squad. It’s unheard of. Now we have to make it work, we have to glide it together and build relationships. We have to do that really quickly.”

Daniel Farke’s men have not won in 13 Premier League games, a run stretching back to February 2020, and they have won just two of their last 18 top-flight encounters with Saturday’s opponents.

Farke bolstered his squad late on in August with the arrival of midfielder Mathias Normann on loan from FC Rostov.

“This will be very exciting for me,” said the Norway international, who could debut on Saturday.

“I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball. They have a lot of energy. I spoke a little bit to the coach and everything looks very good.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his two Premier League games against Norwich, netting a brace in both meetings with the Canaries in 2019-20.

Norwich City – Tim Krul

After keeping a clean sheet in each of his first two Premier League appearances against Arsenal, Norwich keeper Tim Krul has conceded in each of his last eight against the Gunners (22 in total).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Since winning 4-2 at Highbury in their first ever Premier League match in August 1992, Norwich are winless in eight away league games against Arsenal (D2 L6), conceding 24 goals in that run.

– Arsenal have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven home league games against Norwich, winning 4-0 in July 2020 in their last such meeting.

– This is Arsenal’s first 3 p.m. Saturday game in the Premier League since June 2020, when they lost 2-1 at Brighton. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 26 games in this kick-off slot (W21 D5) since a 3-1 loss against Aston Villa in August 2013.

– Only once in their history have Arsenal lost each of their first four league games to a season, doing so in the 1923-24 top-flight campaign. The Gunners have never failed to score in any of their opening four league games before.

– Norwich have lost their last 13 Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 34-2. Meanwhile, the Canaries are also winless in their last 23 top-flight matches played in London (D6 L17) since a 2-1 victory at Spurs in April 2012.