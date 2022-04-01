Graham Potter feels that the international break came at the right time for Brighton and Hove Albion, as his side look to buck a six-game losing streak against relegation favourites Norwich City in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have been out of form under their manager over the past month, struggling to string together a string of sturdy results after a decent first half of the 2021-22 campaign on the south coast.

But with several of his players having now had a respite from club action, either with international duty or a quick rest, Potter thinks that they will have had time to regather their equilibrium going forward into the final few weeks of the season.

“The break had a bit of everything,” he said. “For those who stayed here, they’ve had time to reset, rest and recover and see their families. After that, we’ve used the time to improve and get better as you’d expect.

“It’s also been a nice time to integrate the under-23s with us, so I would have to say in terms of breaks from a training perspective, it’s the best we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Canaries boss Dean Smith, meanwhile, is refusing to blame the club’s smaller self-funded financial pool as the core reason behind their struggles this term, as the Carrow Road outfit look almost certain to make the drop back down to the Championship.

“I don’t think any model is going to enable you to win games in the Premier League (on its own),” he added. “The model is the model. Is it capable of securing survival? Absolutely. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think that. We have a good squad but have suffered with bad injuries at bad times this season.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

The Seagulls man has bagged 26 goals in the Premier League since arriving at the club, to sit joint-top of their all-time leaderboard for competition finishes. His last two finishes have come against newly promoted sides too, suggesting he could finally seize the record outright from Glenn Murray this time around.

Norwich – Brandon Williams

The Manchester United loanee has not exactly enjoyed a season to remember with the Canaries, on the losing side of the equation far more than the victorious one, but he will have done his stock no harm either. With 52 tackles and 39 interceptions, he sits second on both counts for the club this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League meetings with Norwich, winning two and drawing one.

– Norwich have lost their last two away league games against Brighton, going down 5-0 in October 2016 and 2-0 in November 2019. The Canaries had won their previous four visits to the Seagulls between 2002 and 2015.

– Brighton have never won a Premier League game in April in 14 attempts (D7 L7). Only Hull City (16 in May) have played more games in a specific month without ever winning in the competition’s history.

– For the third time this season, Norwich are on a six-game losing streak in the Premier League. Only twice before have the Canaries lost more consecutive games within a single Premier League campaign – seven in April/May 1995, and 10 between March and July 2020.

– Brighton have lost each of their last six Premier League games, scoring just one goal in that run. The Seagulls haven’t lost seven consecutive league games since a run of 12 between August and October 2002 in the second tier.