Norwich City-Burnley Preview

Two of the Premier League’s winless sides go head-to-head on Saturday, as Burnley host Norwich City at Turf Moor.

Burnley sit 19th with just two points after their six games, while bottom-placed Norwich are yet to get a point on the board.

Sean Dyche and Daniel Farke both believe their teams are playing better than the results would suggest, though each manager acknowledged points must arrive sooner rather than later.

“There’s no replacement for points,” said Farke. “The earlier we can get off the mark the better. You have to win against the teams around you and we should have won against Watford. We want to pick up a point on the road or a surprising win.

“If we perform like this and use our chances better than we can win points. We need a really good training week to focus on the Burnley game and will try our best to win.”

Dyche echoed a similar sentiment, as he stressed home form is not the be all and end all.

“Our away form was incredibly important to us last season, it kept us in the Premier League,” he said. “For sure you want your home form to be at least decent because you want that feel-good factor, but where you get your points from and making points and making it happen, that’s the key to it and we showed that last season.

“I certainly don’t overthink that. It’s favourable if you have a good home record but the challenge of a season is to get enough points to continue what you’re looking to build in the Premier League.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood has scored five goals in his four league starts against Norwich, including three in two Premier League meetings with the Canaries.

Norwich City – Mathias Normann

Normann was Norwich’s standout performer against Everton last time out. He had three shots, two of them on target, and created one chance.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Norwich have made the worst start to a Premier League campaign at this stage, with 0 points and a goal difference of -14. In top-flight history, just five teams have lost each of their first seven games to a season – Liverpool in 1899-00, Bolton in 1902-03, Manchester United in 1930-31, Portsmouth in 2009-10 and Crystal Palace in 2017-18.

Burnley have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (10). However, Norwich are the only side yet to take the lead in any of their six Premier League games so far in 2021-22.

Norwich have the lowest expected goals total (5.3) and the lowest shot conversion rate (3.3 per cent) of any side in the Premier League this season.

Burnley are without a win in their last 13 home league games (D6 L7). Even against promoted sides, Burnley are winless in their last five league games at Turf Moor (D3 L2), since beating Norwich 2-0 in September 2019.

None of the 43 meetings between Burnley and Norwich in all competitions has finished 0-0 – it is the most either side has ever faced an opponent without having a single goalless draw in their respective histories.