Norwich City-Chelsea Preview

Thomas Tuchel has urged Kai Havertz to shine as he gets the opportunity to lead the line for Chelsea with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner out injured.

Premier League leaders Chelsea host struggling Norwich City on Saturday without those two forwards, who were injured during the 4-0 Champions League victory over Malmo on Wednesday.

Tuchel confirmed Lukaku and Werner will miss at least two games each and suggested it would be Havertz who fills the void after netting against Malmo.

Havertz has only started four of his side’s eight league matches this season, scoring once while yet to register an assist, creating only one chance for his team-mates across 320 minutes of action.

“To speak the truth, there is only one way to make it to the pitch and stay on the pitch, that’s performance,” Tuchel said. “Kai was not at his highest level, others were closer to their level, so it was necessary he waited some matches – we felt other guys were in better shape. He did what he needed to do, worked hard, showed resilience, determination to be more decisive, then he got minutes against Brentford, then he scored and was dangerous against Malmo.

“Here we go, there’s so much talent, so much potential and he needs to show it, it is as easy as that. You get the minutes you deserve and the only thing to make it to the team is performance.”

Havertz should be relishing going up against a Norwich side that are yet to win a league game this season, though they have drawn their last two matches.

“If we want to achieve our targets and the right to stay in the league, we have to take many steps,” said Daniel Farke. “Each and every game that you win points, it’s a step in the right direction.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Ben Chilwell

Chilwell has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances for Chelsea, having scored just twice in his first 26 appearances for the club in the competition.

Norwich City – Joshua Sargent

Sargent missed some big chances for Norwich in their goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion last week. The forward had three attempts in total, but only got one on target. He also played three key passes to team-mates.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Norwich (D2), last losing against the Canaries in the competition back in December 1994 (0-3).

After winning their first two Premier League away games against Chelsea in 1992-93 and 1993-94, Norwich have taken just one point from their subsequent seven trips to Stamford Bridge (D1 L6).

Norwich have lost each of their last 10 Premier League matches in London, last earning points from such a fixture with a 2-2 draw against West Ham in September 2015.

Norwich are winless in their last 16 Premier League away games (D3 L13), netting just four goals in that run. The Canaries are without a goal in their last 10 hours and 26 minutes of play on the road in the competition, since Emiliano Buendia netted against Watford in July 2020.

No side has conceded fewer goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season (three), while Norwich have the worst attack so far (two goals scored). However, the Canaries are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2012, the third game of which was a 1-0 victory against league leaders Manchester United.