Norwich City-Crystal Palace Preview

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith demanded a response from his side after four consecutive losses ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The Canaries sit bottom – three points adrift of safety – after capitulating in a 5-0 battering at home to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Norwich have not scored since a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on November 30, losing four times in between, and Smith implored his team to respond in the face of adversity.

“There needs to be more drive,” Smith said. “The players set the standards themselves in the first 4/5 games I had here, but the last two games have been way below that.

“Lack of confidence is part of it, there’s only one way you get that back and that is by performing and making sure you’re not making silly mistakes throughout a game.

“The players know that and understand that, I’ll debrief it myself.

“But I want the players to have a good, long, hard look as well. We all want to be a Premier League team this season and beyond.”

The Eagles were downed in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, with the dismissal of Wilfried Zaha leaving them short-handed for the trip to Carrow Road.

Further problems await with the likes of Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew heading off to the African Cup of Nations in early January, but Palace assistant manager Osian Roberts assures his side will be prepared for their absences.

“We knew this was coming,” said Roberts when asked about the players leaving.

“We feel that we’ve got players that can step in and are ready to step in.

“There’ll be an opportunity for some players to be stepping into the team and make the most of their opportunities.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Conor Gallagher

With no Zaha, Conor Gallagher will have to step up against Norwich. The midfielder managed a team-high two key passes and has six goals to his name in 17 top-flight appearances this term.

Norwich City – Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour will be tasked with thwarting his opposite number in a battle of the Chelsea loanees. The Scotland international created a team-leading two chances against Arsenal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Crystal Palace have a 32.3% win rate in the Premier League when Wilfried Zaha plays, compared to just 22.2% without the Ivorian. In fact, Palace have only won three of their last 24 Premier League matches that Zaha hasn’t played (D3 L18).

– Norwich have won just one of their last 27 Premier League games in London, drawing six and losing 20. However, that victory did come at Brentford this season, with the Canaries last winning multiple top-flight games in the capital in a single season in 2011-12 (vs QPR and Tottenham).

– Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games against promoted sides (W5 D3), going down 1-0 against Sheffield United in February 2020. The Eagles have conceded just two goals in this run, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

– Norwich have failed to score in 12 different Premier League games this season, and have netted just eight goals in their 18 games so far. In English top-flight history, only Leicester City in 1977-78 (7) have scored fewer goals after 18 matches in a single campaign.

– After drawing 0-0 with Brentford in their first home Premier League game this season, Crystal Palace have scored in each of their last eight at Selhurst Park. It’s their longest ever scoring streak in Premier League home games, with the Eagles last scoring in more consecutively in the top-flight in October 1990 (12).