SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP)Notre Dame promoted tight ends coach Gerard Parker to offensive coordinator on Saturday as head coach Marcus Freeman rebuilds his staff.

Parker replaces Tommy Rees, the former Notre Dame quarterback who left this month to become offensive coordinator at Alabama. Rees was also quarterbacks coach for the Irish, a role that Wisconsin assistant Gino Guidugli is expected to fill for Freeman.

Parker is in his second season at Notre Dame. He joined the staff after Freeman was elevated to replace Bran Kelly, who left to become LSU coach after the 2021 regular season.

Before coming to Notre Dame, Parker spent the two previous seasons (2020-21) at West Virginia as offensive coordinator. He also worked with Freeman as assistants at Purdue from 2013-16.

”I know firsthand the person, teacher, recruiter and innovative football mind he is,” Freeman said in a statement. ”I look forward to watching our offense flourish under Gerard’s leadership and direction.”

Parker served as interim head coach at Purdue in 2016 after Darrell Hazell was fired. He has also done stints as receivers coach at Penn State, Duke and Marshall.

—

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25