PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Donchevell Nugent had a season-high 23 points as Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Morgan State 79-72 on Monday night.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland Eastern Shore (7-9, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dom London added 13 points.

Chad Venning had 15 points for the Bears (7-11, 2-4). Sherwyn Devonish added 13 points. Keith McGee had 13 points.

