DENVER (AP)The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with general manager Calvin Booth on Sunday.

Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with the franchise. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020.

”Calvin has been a huge part of what we’ve done here over the last five seasons and I have the utmost confidence in him as our General Manager,” Josh Kroenke, the vice chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. ”Cal has seen the game from every angle and has an extremely bright basketball mind. I look forward to continuing alongside Calvin and the rest of the organization with the goal of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Denver.”

The Nuggets are coming off a 48-34 season in which they finished sixth in the West. They were eliminated in the first round by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Among Booth’s offseason moves were adding veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in a trade with Washington. He also brought in center DeAndre Jordan and versatile wing Bruce Brown.

Before moving into the front office, Booth suited up for seven different NBA teams. He played in 366 career games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

