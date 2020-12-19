Nutall lifts Sam Houston State over Rice 82-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 24 points and Demarkus Lampley added 21 as Sam Houston State beat Rice 82-69 on Saturday.

Jarren Cook had 12 points for Sam Houston State (4-5). Bryce Monroe added 11 points.

Quincy Olivari had 17 points for the Owls (5-2). Chris Mullins added 15 points and Travis Evee had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51