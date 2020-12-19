Nutall lifts Sam Houston State over Rice 82-69

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 24 points and Demarkus Lampley added 21 as Sam Houston State beat Rice 82-69 on Saturday.
Jarren Cook had 12 points for Sam Houston State (4-5). Bryce Monroe added 11 points.
Quincy Olivari had 17 points for the Owls (5-2). Chris Mullins added 15 points and Travis Evee had 11 points.
—
—
