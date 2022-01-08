Nweke scores 21 to lift Columbia over Penn 73-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Ike Nweke had 21 points and 15 rebounds as Columbia narrowly defeated Penn 73-69 on Saturday night.

Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 19 points for Columbia (4-10, 1-1 Ivy League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Patrick Harding added five points and 21 rebounds.

Max Martz had 14 points for the Quakers (5-11, 2-1). George Smith added 14 points. Clark Slajchert had 11 points.

Jordan Dingle, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Quakers, had only 9 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51