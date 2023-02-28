ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)The Orlando Pride have updated the team’s secondary uniforms to feature black shorts rather than white to address players’ concerns during menstrual cycles.

The Pride’s “Luna” uniform, with its primarily white jersey, will now have black shorts.

Orlando is the first team in the National Women’s Soccer League to alter its uniforms after English club Manchester City announced last fall that it was doing away with white shorts.

“The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is unfortunately something that hasn’t been addressed until recently,” Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak said in a statement. “I think it’s a big step for us as a club to make players feel comfortable and allow us to focus solely on competing.”

All the teams within Orlando’s youth structure will also wear dark shorts for practices and games.

The updated uniforms will debut on March 26, when the Pride visit the Portland Thorns to open the season.

