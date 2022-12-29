ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP)Blake Lampman had 20 points to propel Oakland to an 83-61 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Lampman buried 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Golden Grizzlies (3-11). Jalen Moore added 17 points, eight assists and three steals. Keaton Hervey recorded 16 points to help Oakland snap an eight-game losing streak.

Ahmad Rand finished with 12 points and three blocks for the Panthers (8-5). Jalen Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.