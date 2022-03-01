OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Jamal Cain scored 17 points and Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Oakland defeated IUPUI 69-58 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night.

Blake Lampman had 14 points for Oakland (20-11).

B.J. Maxwell had 15 points for the Jaguars (3-26). Boston Stanton III added 13 points. Nathan McClure had 12 points and eight rebounds.

IUPUI only had five players available for the game.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com