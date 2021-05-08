Obrian lifts Dallas to 1-1 tie against Dynamo

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Jader Obrian scored the tying goal late in the first half and Dallas held on for a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Joe Corona’s header in the 33rd minute connected with defender Bressan’s arm and Fabrice-Jean Picault converted the penalty kick into the right corner in the 34th to open the scoring for the Dynamo (1-1-2). Picault, who joined the Dynamo in the offseason, scored twice for Dallas against Houston when the teams met last season on Oct. 31.

Obrian leveled it for Dallas (1-1-2) in the 42nd minute, tapping in Bryan Acosta’s cross after it was slightly deflected by Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51