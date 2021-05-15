Ochoa has 1st shutout in RSL’s scoreless draw with Nashville

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SANDY, Utah (AP)David Ochoa made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Real Salt Lake played Nashville to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

All of Ochoa’s saves for Real Salt Lake (2-1-1) came after the 69th minute, including stopping Randall Leal’s shot for the second time in the match in the 81st minute.

Nashville (1-0-4) improved its unbeaten streak to five matches to start the season and extended its defensive scoreless streak to 318 minutes after its third straight shutout.

Real Salt Lake did not have a shot on goal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51