Ocon inks 3-year extension with Alpine ahead of French GP

ENSTONE, England (AP)Esteban Ocon received a three-year contract extension from Alpine on Wednesday that keeps the Frenchman with the Formula One team through 2024.

Ocon joined the French team when it was known as Renault last year. He scored his first F1 podium at Bahrain.

The 24-year-old has scored points four times this season and outperformed teammate Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 champion who returned to the series after a two-year hiatus. The contract extension was announced ahead of Ocon’s home race, the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Ocon, who is 12th in the championship standings, started his relationship with Alpine/Renault in 2010 as a Lotus junior driver. The former FIA F3 and GP3 Series champion made his F1 debut for Manor halfway through the 2016 season and then moved to Force India and Racing Point.

He was the reserve driver for Mercedes in 2019 before returning to Renault in 2020.

”Since returning to the team in 2020, Esteban has grown in confidence and stature to deliver consistently good results and help develop the car with the team,” Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said.

”Despite his young age, he is very experienced in Formula 1 and he’s on a positive trajectory in both his maturity and ability behind the wheel. We have every confidence in Esteban to help drive the team and the brand to the next level and meet its long-term objectives.”

