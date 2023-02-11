PHILADELPHIA (AP)Lamar Oden Jr. scored 19 points as Drexel beat Towson 73-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Oden also had 12 rebounds for the Dragons (15-11, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke House added 18 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had three blocks. Yame Butler shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Cameron Holden led the way for the Tigers (17-9, 9-4) with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Towson also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Charles Thompson. In addition, Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.