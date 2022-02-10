TROY, Ala. (AP)Efe Odigie had 19 points and five steals and Duke Deen posted 13 points and eight assists as Troy narrowly beat Arkansas State 79-77 on Thursday night.

Desmond Williams had 18 points for Troy (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Williams made a corner 3-pointer with one minute left for a 76-72 lead. Kieffer Punter added two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to give Troy a 78-74 lead.

Troy scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Norchad Omier tied a career high with 31 points and had 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves (15-7, 6-4). Marquis Eaton added 14 points. Caleb Fields had 12 points and six assists.

