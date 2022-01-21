Offurum carries Mount St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart 98-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Mezie Offurum tied his career high with a season-high 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Sacred Heart 98-59 on Friday night.

Offurum hit 8 of 10 shots.

Josh Reaves had 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (7-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Nana Opoku added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 13 points.

Alex Watson scored a career-high 22 points for the Pioneers (7-11, 3-2). Aaron Clarke added 14 points. Nico Galette had seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas, who led the Pioneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 19 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51