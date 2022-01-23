Offurum helps Mount St. Mary’s top Central Connecticut 65-50

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Mezie Offurum posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 65-50 on Sunday.

Dakota Leffew had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Deandre Thomas added 10 points.

Davonte Sweatman had 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

KFXK Fox 51