NASHVILLE (AP)Jacob Ognacevic’s layup with two seconds left lifted Lipscomb to a 77-75 win over cross-town rival Belmont on Monday night.

Trae Benham led the Bisons (2-1) with 21 points and seven boards. Matthew Schner scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Ognacevic recorded 16 points and finished 7 of 10 from the field.

Ben Sheppard led the Bruins (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Cade Tyson added 15 points for Belmont. In addition, Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 12 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Lipscomb visits Notre Dame while Belmont takes on Tarleton State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.