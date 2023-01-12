CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 87-65 victory against Austin Peay on Thursday night.

Ognacevic shot 8 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Bisons (10-8, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tommy Murr scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 5 from the floor. Ahsan Asadullah recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Sean Durugordon led the Governors (8-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Shon Robinson added nine points for Austin Peay. Guy Fauntleroy also had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.