DELAND, Fla. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 83-70 win against Stetson on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Ognacevic added seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Bisons (20-12). Derrin Boyd scored 21 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Matthew Schner recorded 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

Jalen Blackmon finished with 33 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hatters (17-13). Stetson also got 15 points from Luke Brown. Josh Smith also recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.

Lipscomb took the lead with 6:50 left in the second half and did not give it up.

The Bisons will take on top-seeded Kennesaw State on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.