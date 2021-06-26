Ogunbowale scores 30 to help Wings beat Mystics

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 85-74 on Saturday.

Allisha Gray added 14 points and Satou Sabally had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wings (8-8), who have won consecutive games.

The Mystics (7-8) were closing out a three-game road trip over the past five days that took them to Seattle, Los Angeles and now Dallas.

The game was tied 5-5 early on before Dallas scored 14 of the next 18 points to take control. Ogunbowale had 11 of those points, including starting and ending the run with 3-pointers.

Dallas led by double digits for most of the game until Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 left that got Washington within 81-74.

Tina Charles had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington.

LIBERTY 101, DREAM 78

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) – Sami Whitcomb scored a career-high 30 points and Betnijah Laney added 28 to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream.

Whitcomb made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and tied her career high with 22 points in the first half before setting a personal best after the break.

Laney had 19 points in the second half, Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists, making her first start since missing a few games with an ankle injury.

The Liberty (8-8) never trailed and pulled away with nine straight points for a 58-46 lead in the third quarter.

Chennedy Carter had 23 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and Courtney Williams scored 12 for Atlanta (5-9).