YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dwight Wilson’s shot bounced softly off the rim about five times before falling through after time expired, lifting Ohio to an 81-79 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Wilson’s heroics were set up when Dwayne Cohill drilled a long 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds lef to tie the score at 78, capping Youngstown’s rally from a 16-point deficit in the second half.

Wilson was on the edge of the lane when he caught an inbounds pass from halfcourt. He spun to his right and powered up a shot through good defense can crashed to the floor as the ball bounced on the rim.

Jaylin Hunter had 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Bobcats (5-4). AJ Brown scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Devon Baker was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Penguins (7-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Rush, who finished with 26 points and four steals. Youngstown State also got 16 points and 10 rebounds from Malek Green. In addition, Cohill had 16 points and nine assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.