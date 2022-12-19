EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension on Monday.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a 9-8-1 record, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season.

He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career 2.82 goal-against average and a .912 save percentage.

