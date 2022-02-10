HAMMOND, La. (AP)Gus Okafor had 24 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 91-86 on Thursday night.

Keon Clergeot had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (13-12, 8-3 Southland Conference). Jalyn Hinton added 18 points. Joe Kasperzyk had 15 points. Roscoe Eastmond had a career-high 11 assists plus 4 points.

Southeastern Louisiana totaled 57 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Christian Shumate had 23 points for the Cowboys (9-16, 4-7). Harwin Francois added 17 points. Johnathan Massie had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Lions remain undefeated in three games against the Cowboys this season. Most recently, Southeastern Louisiana defeated McNeese State 83-78 last Thursday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com