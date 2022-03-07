STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma State will mutually part ways with women’s basketball coach Jim Littell at the end of this season, the school announced Monday.

Littell enters Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament game against Texas Tech with a 203-139 record at Oklahoma State. He was Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021, and has led the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a Sweet 16 berth in 2014.

The Cowgirls are 8-19 and lost their last five games.

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said he spoke with Littell over a two-day stretch, and they agreed it was time for a change.

”I want to thank coach Littell for everything he has done for our program over the past 17 years, first as associate head coach and these past 11 seasons as our head coach,” Weiberg said in a statement. ”We are greatly appreciative of the leadership and direction he has provided over the years, including shepherding our program through the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”

Littell became coach after the Nov. 17, 2011, plane crash that killed four members of the Oklahoma State program, including women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna, just one game into the 2011-12 season.

