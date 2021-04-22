Oklahoma State adds Creighton’s Rencher as assistant coach

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton added former Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher to his staff Thursday.

Rencher helped Creighton win the Big East regular season title in 2020 and advance to the Sweet 16 this season. The Bluejays went 46-16 in his two seasons in Omaha. He helped groom All-Big East selections Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney.

He is the University of Texas’ all-time leader in scoring and steals and played basketball professionally from 1995 to 2006 in the NBA, CBA and in Europe.

”Coach Rencher has proven himself as an excellent teacher and developer, as well as a strong evaluator and recruiter,” Boynton said. ”His ability to connect with our players will be invaluable.”

Rencher was on Creighton’s staff when Bluejays coach Greg McDermott made controversial comments after a loss to Xavier. McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: ”Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

Rencher condemned the analogy on Twitter.

”While my relationship with Coach has been positive and I have never witnessed any racist energy from him what he said was wrong and insensitive,” he wrote. ”`Plantation’ has a dark and hurtful history in my community and cannot be overlooked.”

At Oklahoma State, Rencher will work for a Black head coach who led Oklahoma State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season.

”I’m extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Boynton’s staff,” Rencher said. ”The way coach Boynton is moving the program forward, as well as his core values, align perfectly with my perspective. OSU has a rich history of success on the basketball court, and the possibilities are limitless.”

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.